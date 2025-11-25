Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Scores, assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guenther had a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Guenther delivered his two contributions in the first period, breaking the deadlock at the 14:54 mark with a snap shot and then assisting Logan Cooley, who scored the first of his four goals at the 16:11 mark. Guenther snapped a three-game pointless skid with this performance, and he also delivered an assist for the first time since Oct. 28. The 22-year-old has five points (four goals, one helper) in 12 appearances this month.
More News
-
Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Scores in second straight game•
-
Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Strikes on power play•
-
Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Nets goal in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Buries game-winner•
-
Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Gets three assists•
-
Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Second straight game-winner•