Guenther had a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Guenther delivered his two contributions in the first period, breaking the deadlock at the 14:54 mark with a snap shot and then assisting Logan Cooley, who scored the first of his four goals at the 16:11 mark. Guenther snapped a three-game pointless skid with this performance, and he also delivered an assist for the first time since Oct. 28. The 22-year-old has five points (four goals, one helper) in 12 appearances this month.