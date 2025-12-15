default-cbs-image
Guenther scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Guenther extended his scoring streak to four games and stepped up when Utah needed him the most, scoring the game-winner just 42 seconds into overtime. Guenther is up to 15 goals this season and is firmly entrenched as one of the most reliable offensive weapons on the Utah roster.

