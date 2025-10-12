Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Scores game-winning goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guenther recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Guenther came through when Utah needed him the most and buried the game-winning goal with 2:56 left in OT. He's scored two of the team's four goals so far this season and is enjoying a strong start to the campaign -- he's been involved in three of Utah's four goals to open the season (two goals, one assist) while taking 11 shots already.
