Guenther scored a goal and took five shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Guenther bagged a goal in the 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Nov. 14 as well, and this is the third time the 22-year-old winger has scored in back-to-back contests. Guenther is up to 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 19 appearances this season and should remain one of the most valuable fantasy alternatives on the Utah roster.