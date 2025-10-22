Guenther scored the game-winning goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

This was Guenther's second game-winning tally in a row, and three of his four goals this season have secured victories for the Mammoth. The 22-year-old winger has added two assists, 25 shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a plus-4 rating through seven appearances. Nine of his 27 goals last season were game-winners as well, so it appears Guenther has no trouble clutching up when Utah needs him most.