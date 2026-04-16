Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guenther (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Blues.
Guenther's absence could simply be rest for the winger, who has played in a career-high 79 games this season. He had 40 goals and 33 assists this regular season. The Mammoth are expected to utilize 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the regular-season finale. Guenther's status should be updated prior to Game 1 versus the Golden Knights on Sunday.
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