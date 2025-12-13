Guenther scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Guenther's tally put the Mammoth ahead 3-2 in the third period. The winger has gotten hot this month, earning five goals and two assists over his last six outings, with four of those seven points coming with the man advantage. Overall, he's up to 14 goals, 26 points (eight on the power play), 106 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating across 33 contests in a top-six role.