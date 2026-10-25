Guenther scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning.

Guenther had gone three games without a point prior to Saturday. He was shuffled up to a top-line gig alongside Vincent Trocheck and Clayton Keller, though the power play continues to be the source of most of Guenther's offense. For the season, the 23-year-old winger has five goals and five assists over 12 games, with seven of his 10 points coming on the power play. He's added 35 shots on net, six hits and a minus-3 rating.