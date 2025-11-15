Guenther scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Guenther's tally late in the first period put the Mammoth ahead 2-1, a lead that lasted over 35 minutes. The 22-year-old winger has been in a bit of a slump lately with just two goals over seven contests in November, though the Mammoth have been held to two goals in five of those games. For the season, the shoot-first winger has seven goals, 14 points (four on the power play), 61 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 18 appearances. He remains in a top-six role and has plenty of potential to get back on track.