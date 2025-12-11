Guenther scored two goals in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Guenther was able to cash in on a pair of breakaways in this contest. His strong game wasn't enough to fend off the Panthers, but the winger remains hot with four goals and two assists over his last five outings. For the year, he's at 13 goals, 25 points, 104 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-1 rating through 32 appearances in a top-six role.