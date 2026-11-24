Guenther failed to produce a point while putting three shots on net and recording a minus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Making his return from a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Guenther couldn't help get the Mammoth into the win column. The 23-year-old winger had been struggling prior to getting hurt, managing just two goals and three points in his last 10 games before Monday, and playing without his usual center Nick Schmaltz (lower body) will make it that much tougher for Guenther to get going.