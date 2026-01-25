Guenther notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The 22-year-old winger had a hand in a pair of third-period tallies by Barrett Hayton and JJ Peterka. Guenther has been hot of late, delivering three multi-point performances in the last five games while racking up three goals and eight points. On the season, he's collected 24 goals and 45 points in 51 contests as he marches towards a career-best campaign.