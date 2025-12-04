Guenther scored a goal on five shots, dished a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

Guenther put the Mammoth ahead 2-0 in the first period and set up a JJ Peterka tally in the third. With two goals and four assists over his last six outings, Guenther is starting to heat up on offense again. The 22-year-old winger has produced 10 goals, 21 points, 97 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 28 appearances. He's on pace for another 60-point campaign, though it took him just 70 games to reach that mark in 2024-25, so there could be more offense to come if he goes on an extended hot stretch.