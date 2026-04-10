Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Two points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guenther recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Guenther has posted multi-point performances in each of his last four games and five of his last six, so he's ending the regular season on a sizzling note. This has already been a career-best season for Guenther, and with four games left on the Mammoth schedule, the star winger is within reach of scoring 40 goals for the first time in his career.
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