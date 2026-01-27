Guenther (lower body) won't play against Florida on Tuesday.

Guenther will miss at least one game, which will end his three-game point streak. He had two goals and two assists during that span, giving him 24 tallies and 45 points across 52 appearances this season. Kailer Yamamoto will take Guenther's spot on the third line, while Liam O'Brien will play after being a healthy scratch for Monday's 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay.