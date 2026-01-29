default-cbs-image
Guenther (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Carolina, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Guenther remains day-to-day due to his lower-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. Liam O'Brien should remain in the lineup against the Hurricanes, while Guenther's next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Stars.

