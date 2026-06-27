Mammoth's Ethan Belchetz: Beast sniper off draft board at 17

Belchetz was the 17th overall pick by Utah in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Belchetz is a beast -- he was 6-foot-5 and more than 220 pounds at 16 years old. He's a great sniper, both from in tight and from range, but his feet are slow. That's almost always the knock on big guys. But skating is no longer an untrainable anchor, so we're confident he can get to NHL average with focused work. Belchetz could be the next Matthew Knies or Aliaksei Protas if the stars all align. The former is an all-round guy whose skill puts him on the top line and his power-play value bumps up his game. Protas is a guy who (so far) has done extreme damage on the second-line at 5v5. Both are strong fantasy fits, depending on format. Belchetz will continue to develop his game with Michigan State in the NCAA and good health should deliver a strong D+1 season.