Smith scored twice and added three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 6-3 win over Newfoundland on Wednesday.

Smith has five goals and four assists over his last four games. This was also his second five-point effort of the season. The Mammoth prospect is at a total of 32 points (13 goals, 19 helpers) through just 27 outings this season, which has him on track to easily surpass his 39-point effort from the 2024-25 regular season.