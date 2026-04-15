Smith scored four goals in QMJHL Moncton's 7-4 win over Val-d'Or in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Smith is up to eight goals and 14 points over seven playoff outings, which have all been wins for Moncton. The Mammoth prospect was able to double his postseason goal count for the year as the leading scoring force Tuesday. He'll look to help the Wildcats complete a second straight sweep Wednesday.