Smith scored two goals in QMJHL Moncton's 5-3 win over Newfoundland on Tuesday.

Smith has put together a strong December with eight goals and five assists over nine outings. He's gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last seven games as he continues to find consistency on offense. The Mammoth prospect is up to 16 goals and 36 points in just 30 contests, putting him four goals and three points shy of his marks from 52 regular-season outings a year ago.