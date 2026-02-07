Smith scored twice in QMJHL Moncton's 5-2 win over Saint John on Friday.

Smith has a pair of two-goal games over his last three outings. For the season, the Mammoth prospect is up to 24 goals, 54 points, 117 shots on net and a plus-31 rating through 43 appearances. Smith was a fourth-round pick in 2024, and he's finally enjoying a breakout campaign in the junior ranks.