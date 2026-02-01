Smith scored two goals in QMJHL Moncton's 5-0 win over Baie-Comeau on Saturday.

Smith has set a career high with 22 goals in just 41 games this season, surpassing the 20 he scored in 52 regular-season outings last year. He's also earned 51 points, a plus-28 rating and 112 shots on net in 2025-26. Smith's two goals were set up by fellow Mammoth prospect Caleb Desnoyers, so this could be a peek into the future of Utah hockey.