Mammoth's Gabe Smith: Tallies twice for Moncton
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith scored a pair of goals in Moncton's 3-2 overtime win over Newfoundland on Saturday.
Smith crossed the 30-goal mark with this performance, putting him at 31 tallies and 72 points through 57 outings. He's added 154 shots on net, a plus-39 rating and 49 PIM. The Mammoth prospect has been good lately with two goals and six assists during a five-game point streak.
More News
-
Mammoth's Gabe Smith: Pots two goals Friday•
-
Mammoth's Gabe Smith: Scores twice in QMJHL win•
-
Mammoth's Gabe Smith: Three points for Moncton in win•
-
Mammoth's Gabe Smith: Nets two goals in QMJHL win•
-
Mammoth's Gabe Smith: Five-point game for Wildcats•
-
Mammoth's Gabe Smith: Massive in Moncton win•