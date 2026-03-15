Smith scored a pair of goals in Moncton's 3-2 overtime win over Newfoundland on Saturday.

Smith crossed the 30-goal mark with this performance, putting him at 31 tallies and 72 points through 57 outings. He's added 154 shots on net, a plus-39 rating and 49 PIM. The Mammoth prospect has been good lately with two goals and six assists during a five-game point streak.