Smith scored twice in QMJHL Moncton's 4-3 win over Newfoundland on Sunday.

Smith had a four-goal weekend over two games against the Regiment. He's now at 33 goals and 74 points across 58 appearances this season. The Mammoth prospect has nearly doubled his offense from last year's 39-point regular season, which is an impressive breakout for the fourth-round pick from 2024.