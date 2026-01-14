Cole notched two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Cole helped out on second-period tallies by Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka. This two-assist effort matched Cole's output from the previous 18 games combined. The 36-year-old defenseman is up to 15 points, 34 shots on net, 95 blocked shots, 49 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 47 appearances. He's mainly in a bottom-four role, but he's poised to get over the 20 points mark for the first time since 2019-20 with the Avalanche.