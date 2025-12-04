Cole scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked two shots, logged two PIM and went plus-5 in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

Cole is rarely a big contributor on offense, but he was right in the middle of a breakout performance for the Mammoth. He set up Dylan Guenther on the team's second goal before scoring the third one himself. Through 28 appearances, Cole is at two goals, 11 points, 23 shots on net, 31 hits, 59 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating. He's been a bottom-four fixture in the lineup, but he's on track to top the 20-point mark for the first time since 2019-20.