Cole recorded two assists, one hit and a plus-1 rating during his 16:32 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss

Cole picked up the lone assist on each of the Mammoth's two goals during Sunday's game. That brings his total up to six points (one goal, five assists) on the season through 12 games, putting him on pace for 41 points through a full 82-game slate. His career high for points is 26, a mark the 36-year-old has reached twice in his lengthy career. It might be tough to keep up the 41-point pace given his usage but something around the 20-point plateau feels like a realistic goal to shoot at for the veteran.