Cole notched an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Cole set up Dylan Guenther's goal in the second period. The 36-year-old Cole didn't do much on offense in December, registering three points, eight shots on net, 16 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 14 appearances. The veteran defenseman is now at 13 points, 31 shots, 47 hits, 87 blocks, 24 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 43 contests as a defensive stalwart for the Mammoth.