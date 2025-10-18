Cole logged an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Cole has filled a bottom-four role to start 2025-26. The helper was his first point in five games. The 36-year-old blueliner still brings a physical game -- he's added seven hits, nine blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating so far this season. Cole hasn't reached the 20-point mark since 2019-20 with the Avalanche, so don't expect frequent scoring contributions from him.