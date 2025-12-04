McBain notched two assists, two shots on goal, seven hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

McBain doesn't have games like this all the time, though the physicality is a constant for him. The 25-year-old center has earned four points over his last seven outings. He's up to seven points, 37 shots on net, 85 hits, 23 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 28 appearances overall. While he saw 18:03 of ice time in this blowout win, he's more often utilized as a third-line option for his gritty all-around play.