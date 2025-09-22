Head coach Andre Tourigny said Monday that McBain is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

McBain apparently sustained his injury during Sunday's preseason matchup versus the Avalanche. While he won't suit up during Monday's exhibition game against the Ducks, it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term injury. His next chance to suit up in the preseason will be Thursday against the Golden Knights.