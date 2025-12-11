McBain scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

McBain had gone six games without a goal, picking up three assists in that span. The 25-year-old forward is now at three goals, nine points, 41 shots on net, 103 hits, 26 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 32 appearances. His scoring pace is below where he's been the last three years, and he is unlikely to improve it much while he's stuck on the third line.