McBain scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

McBain has four points over his last two games. The 26-year-old is poised for an uptick in ice time while the Mammoth's top six is down three regular members due to injuries. McBain's value is due to his physicality rather than his offense, but he has the potential to add solid totals in both areas for a while. On the year, he has three goals, four helpers, 24 shots on net, 25 PIM and 83 hits across 21 appearances.