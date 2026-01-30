McBain supplied two assists and recorded three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

McBain dished out the primary helper on a goal scored by each of his linemates Thursday, Kailer Yamamoto and Michael Carcone. With the pair of apples, McBain is up to 13 assists, 19 points, 78 shots on net, 186 hits and 37 blocked shots through 54 games this season. Over his last 11 games, the 26-year-old forward has been hot with nine points, a plus-10 rating, 22 shots on net and 38 hits. While his overall offensive numbers don't stand out, McBain is a decent streaming option in deep fantasy leagues that value banger stats, as he's a near shoo-in for his fourth consecutive season north of 200 hits.