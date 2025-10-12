McBain recorded a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

McBain scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period, and his wrister at the 11:37 mark of the final frame evened the score. This was McBain's first goal of the season. Through two contests, the first-line center has one point, seven shots, four hits and three blocked shots. He's coming off a 2024-25 season in which he racked up a career-high 27 points while appearing in each of Utah's 82 regular-season contests.