McBain scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

McBain hadn't scored since Oct. 11 versus the Predators. He was cold earlier in the season, but he earned three assists over 10 outings prior to his goal Friday. The 25-year-old center is at five points, 34 shots on net, 69 hits, 30 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 25 appearances. McBain will see most of his ice time in a third-line role.