McBain (undisclosed) will not play Thursday in Vegas, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

McBain was injured Sunday against the Avalanche. The 25-year-old played all 82 regular-season games in 2024-25, scoring 13 times while adding 14 assists. He finished sixth in the NHL in hits with 291 last season. McBain has five days to get healthy as the Mammoth next play Tuesday against the Kings.