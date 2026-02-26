default-cbs-image
McBain (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Avalanche.

McBain missed Tuesday's practice session, but he looks to be feeling well enough to play a day later. He's listed on the second line as a winger alongside Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. McBain has 19 points in 57 appearances this season.

