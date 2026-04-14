Mammoth's Jack McBain: Status quo with injury timeline
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McBain (lower body) is still week-to-week, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News on Tuesday.
McBain was injured April 2 in Seattle and was deemed week-to-week two days later. Since his timeline remains unchanged, McBain's status for the first round of the postseason is certainly in jeopardy. The 26-year-old will conclude the regular season with nine goals, 25 points, 106 shots, 271 hits and a plus-11 rating over 75 outings.