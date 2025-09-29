McBain (undisclosed) won't be ready to face Los Angeles on Tuesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

While McBain's injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, he could also miss out on Thursday's game versus the Kings as he works his way back to full fitness. The 25-year-old center has reached the 25-point threshold in each of his three full NHL campaigns, so fantasy managers should be fairly safe in assuming he'll hit that mark again in 2025-26.