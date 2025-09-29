default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McBain (undisclosed) won't be ready to face Los Angeles on Tuesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

While McBain's injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, he could also miss out on Thursday's game versus the Kings as he works his way back to full fitness. The 25-year-old center has reached the 25-point threshold in each of his three full NHL campaigns, so fantasy managers should be fairly safe in assuming he'll hit that mark again in 2025-26.

More News