Mammoth's Jack McBain: Still out against Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McBain (undisclosed) won't be ready to face Los Angeles on Tuesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
While McBain's injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, he could also miss out on Thursday's game versus the Kings as he works his way back to full fitness. The 25-year-old center has reached the 25-point threshold in each of his three full NHL campaigns, so fantasy managers should be fairly safe in assuming he'll hit that mark again in 2025-26.
More News
-
Mammoth's Jack McBain: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Mammoth's Jack McBain: Considered day-to-day•
-
Mammoth's Jack McBain: In the fold long term•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Contributes two power-play assists•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Pockets helper Thursday•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: One of each in loss•