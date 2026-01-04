Stauber logged a 21-save shutout in AHL Tucson's 4-0 win over Calgary on Sunday.

Half of Stauber's four wins this season have come via the shutout, doubling his career total at the AHL level. The 26-year-old goalie is 4-7-4 with a 3.19 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 15 appearances with the Roadrunners this season. Stauber's lackluster numbers are likely a big reason why Matt Villalta got the call to Utah when Karel Vejmelka was briefly sidelined by an upper-body injury.