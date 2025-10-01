Mammoth's Jaxson Stauber: On waivers Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stauber was placed on waivers by the Mammoth on Wednesday.
Stauber was going to be hard-pressed to secure a spot on Utah's Opening Night roster, so his designation for waivers shouldn't come as a surprise. Assuming he clears, the 26-year-old backstop should split time in the minors but shouldn't be expected to join the NHL club any time soon.
