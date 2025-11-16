Mammoth's Jaxson Stauber: Posts shutout for Roadrunners
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stauber logged a 32-save shutout in AHL Tucson's 3-0 win over Colorado on Saturday.
Stauber was locked in and earned his first shutout since the 2023-24 campaign. This was his first win of the season in six outings -- he's gone 1-4-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .889 save percentage. Stauber and Matt Villalta are competing to be the next man up should the Mammoth need to make a move for goalie depth.
