Peterka scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Peterka saw just 13:31 of ice time in this contest, as the Mammoth were able to spread around the minutes in a blowout win. The 23-year-old still got on the scoresheet with a third-period tally to answer Marcus Johansson's two goals. Peterka hadn't scored in the previous four games, but he had four assists in that span. His first year in Utah is off to a fantastic start with three goals and five assists over nine outings, and he's added 16 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in a top-six role.