Peterka scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

A failed clearance by the Oilers opened the door for Peterka to score. He is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) while working on the second line. The 23-year-old winger is up to four goals, 10 points, 19 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 11 outings this season. Peterka hasn't logged a power-play point yet after picking up 18 of his 68 points with the man advantage last year, so he could still unlock a little more offense.