Peterka scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Peterka had the first of the Mammoth's two empty-netters. The winger is continuing to find success in a top-line role -- he's earned four goals and four helpers over seven contests in December. For the season, he's at 13 goals, 24 points, 68 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 33 appearances. He's behind the pace necessary to match his 68-point total from 2024-25 with the Sabres, but he's been scoring more efficiently and could finish with his first 30-goal campaign if he doesn't fade in that area.