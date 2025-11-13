Peterka scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Peterka snapped a five-game point drought with this effort. He scored the game-tying goal within the first minute of the third period and then set up Lawson Crouse for the eventual game-winner. The 23-year-old Peterka is up to five goals, 12 points, 33 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through his first 17 outings with the Mammoth. He's held onto a second-line role and also sees some power-play time, but with just two multi-point efforts on the year, he's yet to see his offense really come to life this season.