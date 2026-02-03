Peterka scored a goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Peterka found the back of the net late in the second period, and his 20th goal of the campaign gave the Mammoth a commanding 5-1 lead. Peterka also extended his point streak to three games, and he has notched five of those goals over his last 10 outings. Peterka has racked up eight points (five goals, three helpers), a plus-4 rating and 15 shots on goal during that prolific 10-game stretch.