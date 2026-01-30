Peterka scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

After Carolina's Shayne Gostisbehere scored late in the third period to tie the game at two apiece, Peterka responded within 19 seconds with a goal of his own to help the Mammoth take the lead back. Overall, the 24-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 35 points and 108 shots on net across 54 games this season. Over his last eight games, he's been a relatively steady goal scorer with four twine finders to go with an assist and 13 shots on net. While his assist totals this season have taken a step back compared to the 41 he posted with the Sabres a season ago, he's on track to at least match his career high of 28 goals from the 2023-24 campaign. Peterka remains a solid player across most standard fantasy leagues thanks to his high goal-scoring upside.