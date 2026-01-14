Peterka scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Peterka stretched the Mammoth's lead to 4-0 at 15:25 of the second period, and he also helped out on a Daniil But tally in the third. This was Peterka's first multi-point effort since his four-point game Dec. 3 versus the Ducks. The 23-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 32 points, 97 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 47 outings overall. He's on pace to finish right around the 27 goals he had last year with the Sabres, but he hasn't done as much playmaking in his first campaign with the Mammoth.